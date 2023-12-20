Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 4,989 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Margaret Chow sold 1,153 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,754.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 811,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.