Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08.

On Monday, November 27th, Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $14.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,641,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843,184. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.38 and its 200 day moving average is $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

