Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) COO Sells 10,937 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $426,761.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RXST traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 306,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,243. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 788.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.