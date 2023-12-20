Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells 32,351 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $371,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,482.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.2 %

CXM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,977. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

