Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TFSL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 352,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,486. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 806,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

