Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells 1,365 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,365 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 934,679 shares in the company, valued at $44,658,962.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
WLFC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 15,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
