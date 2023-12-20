Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells 1,365 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,365 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 934,679 shares in the company, valued at $44,658,962.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

WLFC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 15,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

