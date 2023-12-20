Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE INSI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

