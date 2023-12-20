Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.14. 396,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,990. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $304.74. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

