Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 2%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 11,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 5,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Intellinetics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

