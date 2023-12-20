Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.09. Approximately 28,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Building & Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $22,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 714.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 182,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $9,379,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.