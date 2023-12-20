Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 657,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 251,724 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
