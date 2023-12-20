Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 657,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 251,724 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.