Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.92. 105,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 84,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

