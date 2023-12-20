Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.92. 105,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 84,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
