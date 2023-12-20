Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.01. 90,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 231,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.