Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.93

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 12870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.