Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.93

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 12870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

