Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $47.05. 98,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,054% from the average session volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $352,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

