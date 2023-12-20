Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.31

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 68177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after buying an additional 6,291,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

