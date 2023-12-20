Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.63

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 19640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $716.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

