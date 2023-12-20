Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 20th (ADM, CMTL, COKE, CRNT, ITI, LWAY, PWOD, SBUX, SCOR, SCSC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 20th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

