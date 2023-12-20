Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 20th (ADM, CMTL, COKE, CRNT, ITI, LWAY, PWOD, SBUX, SCOR, SCSC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 20th:
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
