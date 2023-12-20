Investors Buy High Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 187,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 414% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,492 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.53.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JBLU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,921,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.75.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

