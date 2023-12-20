IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 3,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO)
IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).
