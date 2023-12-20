IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Stock Price Down 1.6%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 36,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.1038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF
About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
