iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.70

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 257257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
