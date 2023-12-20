iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.70

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 257257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.