iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.67

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.67 and last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 125045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

