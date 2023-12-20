iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.67

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.67 and last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 125045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
