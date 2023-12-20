iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,135,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 3,148,863 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $15.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

