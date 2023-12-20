iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.66

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 87607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

