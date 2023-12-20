iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,886,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 449,568 shares.The stock last traded at $103.31 and had previously closed at $102.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.