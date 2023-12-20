Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 4.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 224,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,933,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 465,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

