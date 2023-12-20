Jesus Nestor De Sells 3,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 191,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.12.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 100,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

