Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 1,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,963. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

