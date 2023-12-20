JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $210.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Repligen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $179.82. The stock had a trading volume of 604,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

