JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Trading 0.3% Higher

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.75. 50,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53,668% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.