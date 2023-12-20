JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 315,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 109,246 shares.The stock last traded at $45.45 and had previously closed at $45.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,556,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period.
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
