JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 927,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 264,743 shares.The stock last traded at $57.74 and had previously closed at $57.59.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,111,000.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

