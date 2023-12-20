JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,527,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 4,616,678 shares.The stock last traded at $50.36 and had previously closed at $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.