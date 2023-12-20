K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Trading Down 0.4%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.02 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.42). 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.43).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,036.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at K3 Business Technology Group

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £16,350 ($20,677.88). 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

