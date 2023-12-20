Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.63

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $23.63. Kaman shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 195,217 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAMN. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaman Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $659.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kaman by 23.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Further Reading

