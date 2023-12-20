Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 927,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,915,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $38,025,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $42,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,890,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.