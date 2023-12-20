Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 927,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,915,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Kanzhun Trading Down 1.0 %
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $38,025,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $42,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,890,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
