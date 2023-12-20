Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $853.97 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00101642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,045,713,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,839,363 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.