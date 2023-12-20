KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.45 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $111.51 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.70 or 1.00009986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012159 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003606 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,748,357 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,748,432.96548256. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02009791 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

