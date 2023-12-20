Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
