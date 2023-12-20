Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.00. 107,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,360. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

