Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $132.26 and last traded at $125.94. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

