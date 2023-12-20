Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.18. 544,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 891,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

KVYO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $34,203,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

