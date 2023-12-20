KOK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.96 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.70 or 1.00009986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012159 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003606 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01241231 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $876,318.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

