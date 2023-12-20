Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.30. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 134,009 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.