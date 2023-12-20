Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 68,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 69,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

