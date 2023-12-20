Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 138,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 118,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

