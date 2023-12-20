Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $167.13 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $167.13 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002180 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

