LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Cap of $90.42 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. LooksRare has a market cap of $90.42 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

