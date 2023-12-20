Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 9.1%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 20,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 51,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumina Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUM

Lumina Gold Trading Up 9.1 %

Lumina Gold Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.