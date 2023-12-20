MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.85. 197,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 582,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $609.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

